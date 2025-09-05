Researchers develop 'Thunderbird Reactor' to study cold fusion Technology Sep 05, 2025

A group of researchers at the University of British Columbia, led by Curtis Berlinguette, has given cold fusion a fresh look with their new "Thunderbird Reactor."

Their recent study in Nature shows this reactor uses palladium and clever techniques like ion implantation and electrochemical loading to trigger tiny bursts of nuclear activity—producing neutron emissions, even if it's just a billionth of a watt.