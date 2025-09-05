Next Article
Google Pixel 10 merch collection is now available
To mark the launch of the new Pixel 10, Google has released a special merch collection featuring a long sleeve tee, a color-changing mug, and washi tape—all designed with fun binary code details inspired by the phone.
Tee is made from organic cotton
The $40 tee is made from soft organic cotton and hides a secret message.
The $20 mug reveals a hidden message when you pour in something hot (but heads up—it's already sold out online).
The $5 washi tape gives you 15 feet for decorating.
You can shop these online or at select US Google Stores, but stock is super limited—so if you want one, don't wait!