Neuralink's telepathy, telekinesis trademark bid paused over 'name collision' Technology Sep 05, 2025

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-tech company, just got its plans to trademark "Telepathy" and "Telekinesis" put on hold.

The US Trademark Office pressed pause because another startup, Prophetic (which works on lucid dreaming tech), filed for those names first.

Prophetic now has up to three years to actually use the names in commerce—otherwise, their claims could expire and Neuralink's application would take priority.