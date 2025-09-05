Neuralink's telepathy, telekinesis trademark bid paused over 'name collision'
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-tech company, just got its plans to trademark "Telepathy" and "Telekinesis" put on hold.
The US Trademark Office pressed pause because another startup, Prophetic (which works on lucid dreaming tech), filed for those names first.
Prophetic now has up to three years to actually use the names in commerce—otherwise, their claims could expire and Neuralink's application would take priority.
Neuralink's clinical trials are still on
Even with this naming hiccup, Neuralink isn't slowing down.
The team recently performed clinical trial surgeries at Toronto Western Hospital (on August 27 and September 3, 2025), testing their brain-computer interface for people with spinal cord injuries.
So while the trademark is stuck for now, Neuralink's work on next-gen neural tech is very much alive and kicking.