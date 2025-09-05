Next Article
Google introduces Androidify app to create your own Android mascot
Google just launched Androidify, a fun new app that lets you turn yourself (or anyone else) into your very own version of the classic green Android mascot.
Snap a selfie or use a text prompt, and the app's smart tech handles the rest—designing, animating, and even copying your outfit right onto your digital droid.
You can save avatar as wallpaper or social media cover
Once you're happy with your avatar, you can save it as a wallpaper or social media cover—whatever fits your vibe.
Androidify is up for download now and there's even a web version, so it's super easy to try out and share with friends.