Vivrelle's new AI stylist can help you pack for vacation

With Ella, you can shop rental, resale, and retail picks from these brands in one cart on Vivrelle.

The tool took over a year to build and follows their earlier "Complete the Look" feature.

As Vivrelle's CEO Blake Geffen puts it, Ella can take the "stress out of packing for a vacation or everyday dressing," showing just how much fashion is leaning into AI for more personal shopping experiences.