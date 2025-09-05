Next Article
Vivrelle's new AI stylist can help you pack for vacation
Vivrelle has joined forces with Revolve and FWRD to roll out "Ella," a new AI styling tool that gives you custom outfit ideas for any occasion—think bachelorette weekends or travel packing.
Ella pulls from all three brands' collections, making it easier to find looks that fit your vibe.
The tool took over a year to build
With Ella, you can shop rental, resale, and retail picks from these brands in one cart on Vivrelle.
The tool took over a year to build and follows their earlier "Complete the Look" feature.
As Vivrelle's CEO Blake Geffen puts it, Ella can take the "stress out of packing for a vacation or everyday dressing," showing just how much fashion is leaning into AI for more personal shopping experiences.