X (formerly Twitter) expands end-to-end encrypted chats to all users

Here's how to start an encrypted chat

With XChat, you can send media, start group chats, and pin important messages.

A disappearing message mode has been rumored to be in the works. To use it, you'll need to opt in and set a four-digit security code—kind of like Signal.

You'll find XChat on desktop under Messages or in the main navigation bar on mobile.

Regular DMs are now labeled "unencrypted," so you get to pick between secure or standard chats each time.