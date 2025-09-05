Stem cells age faster in space, study finds

Research could help us understand aging better

Compared to those kept on Earth, the space-grown stem cells showed more DNA damage, energy loss, and signs of stress—basically aging at a quicker pace.

Some of this damage got better after being placed in a non-space environment, but not all of it went away.

This matters because these changes could weaken immune defenses or raise disease risks for astronauts—and gives us clues about how aging works here on Earth too.

More ISS experiments are planned to dig deeper into these effects.