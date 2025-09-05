Stem cells age faster in space, study finds
A new study out today suggests that spending time in space can make our blood stem cells age faster than they do on Earth.
These cells are key for keeping our blood and immune systems healthy.
Researchers from UC San Diego sent human stem cells to the International Space Station using SpaceX missions, growing them in special AI-powered bioreactors for up to 45 days.
Research could help us understand aging better
Compared to those kept on Earth, the space-grown stem cells showed more DNA damage, energy loss, and signs of stress—basically aging at a quicker pace.
Some of this damage got better after being placed in a non-space environment, but not all of it went away.
This matters because these changes could weaken immune defenses or raise disease risks for astronauts—and gives us clues about how aging works here on Earth too.
More ISS experiments are planned to dig deeper into these effects.