Singapore to get autonomous shuttle rides by early 2026 Technology Sep 20, 2025

Singapore is set to roll out autonomous shuttle services, thanks to a team-up between Chinese robotaxi giants WeRide and Pony.ai with local players Grab and ComfortDelGro.

The first self-driving rides are expected in Punggol by early 2026, starting with Grab and WeRide after some trial runs.

Pony.ai and ComfortDelGro will launch soon after they get the green light from regulators, focusing on a 12-km route in the same area.