Singapore to get autonomous shuttle rides by early 2026
Singapore is set to roll out autonomous shuttle services, thanks to a team-up between Chinese robotaxi giants WeRide and Pony.ai with local players Grab and ComfortDelGro.
The first self-driving rides are expected in Punggol by early 2026, starting with Grab and WeRide after some trial runs.
Pony.ai and ComfortDelGro will launch soon after they get the green light from regulators, focusing on a 12-km route in the same area.
WeRide's partnership brings five- and eight-seater autonomous vehicles to two routes, while Pony.ai is expanding its global reach—having already launched robotaxis in major Chinese cities.
Singapore's Land Transport Authority has backed these projects, pointing to both companies' solid track records with driverless tech worldwide.
It's another step toward making futuristic transport part of daily life in Singapore.