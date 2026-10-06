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You will now see ads alongside images generated by ChatGPT
The ads won't interfere with ChatGPT's responses

You will now see ads alongside images generated by ChatGPT

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 06, 2026
01:01 pm
What's the story

OpenAI is expanding its ad product line by introducing visual display ads. The new ads will be shown alongside images generated by ChatGPT, the company's AI chatbot. The move comes as part of OpenAI's effort to attract online advertisers looking for innovative ways to reach their target audience. The first test group of advertisers will feature products and services in these ads, which will be clearly labeled and won't interfere with ChatGPT's responses.

Strategy

These ads will target ChatGPT's 1.2B weekly users

OpenAI first introduced ads earlier this year to support its free and low-cost subscription tiers.

The company expanded this feature to India in August.

Now, the plan is to attract online advertisers who want to use more visual imagery in their campaigns.

Eventually, these ads will target ChatGPT's 1.2 billion weekly users worldwide. However, the integration of such ads could also affect user experience negatively.

Tool expansion

Ad measurement tools and partnerships

Along with the display ads, OpenAI is also expanding its ad measurement tools and partnerships.

The company has added click attribution solutions from AppsFlyer, Triple Whale, Adjust, DV Rockerbox, Northbeam, Branch, Singular, Kochava, Airbridge and Tenjin.

It has also partnered with Fospha, Measured and INCRMNTAL for full-funnel advanced measurement.

These moves are part of OpenAI's strategy to make ChatGPT a sustainable ad-supported platform for users on free or low-cost plans.

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Experimental partnerships

Brand suitability evaluation pilots

OpenAI has partnered with Haus, Measured, and WorkMagic to conduct "geo-based" experiments around ads. The company is also developing brand suitability evaluation pilots with DoubleVerify (DV) and Integral Ad Science (IAS). These efforts are aimed at helping advertisers better understand the ChatGPT ads environment.

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