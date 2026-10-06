You will now see ads alongside images generated by ChatGPT
What's the story
OpenAI is expanding its ad product line by introducing visual display ads. The new ads will be shown alongside images generated by ChatGPT, the company's AI chatbot. The move comes as part of OpenAI's effort to attract online advertisers looking for innovative ways to reach their target audience. The first test group of advertisers will feature products and services in these ads, which will be clearly labeled and won't interfere with ChatGPT's responses.
Strategy
These ads will target ChatGPT's 1.2B weekly users
OpenAI first introduced ads earlier this year to support its free and low-cost subscription tiers.
The company expanded this feature to India in August.
Now, the plan is to attract online advertisers who want to use more visual imagery in their campaigns.
Eventually, these ads will target ChatGPT's 1.2 billion weekly users worldwide. However, the integration of such ads could also affect user experience negatively.
Tool expansion
Ad measurement tools and partnerships
Along with the display ads, OpenAI is also expanding its ad measurement tools and partnerships.
The company has added click attribution solutions from AppsFlyer, Triple Whale, Adjust, DV Rockerbox, Northbeam, Branch, Singular, Kochava, Airbridge and Tenjin.
It has also partnered with Fospha, Measured and INCRMNTAL for full-funnel advanced measurement.
These moves are part of OpenAI's strategy to make ChatGPT a sustainable ad-supported platform for users on free or low-cost plans.
Experimental partnerships
Brand suitability evaluation pilots
OpenAI has partnered with Haus, Measured, and WorkMagic to conduct "geo-based" experiments around ads. The company is also developing brand suitability evaluation pilots with DoubleVerify (DV) and Integral Ad Science (IAS). These efforts are aimed at helping advertisers better understand the ChatGPT ads environment.