OpenAI unveils GPT-5.5, Sam Altman discussed AI's party planning
OpenAI just unveiled GPT-5.5, its latest AI model built for smarter planning and everyday tasks.
CEO Sam Altman discussed the AI's response during a Stripe Sessions conversation a few days before the release party, but what really caught attention was how the AI responded when asked to plan its own launch party: it had some surprisingly quirky ideas.
GPT-5.5 instant default for ChatGPT users
When prompted about its own party, GPT-5.5 suggested hosting it on May 5 "you should do it on May 5th, that would be funny," wanted a human to give a toast, and even asked for ideas for its next version.
Altman called these answers "a strange thing," hinting at the unpredictable side of advanced AI.
Alongside this, OpenAI also rolled out GPT-5.5 Instant, a leaner version that will now be the default for ChatGPT users.