GPT-5.5 instant default for ChatGPT users

When prompted about its own party, GPT-5.5 suggested hosting it on May 5 "you should do it on May 5th, that would be funny," wanted a human to give a toast, and even asked for ideas for its next version.

Altman called these answers "a strange thing," hinting at the unpredictable side of advanced AI.

Alongside this, OpenAI also rolled out GPT-5.5 Instant, a leaner version that will now be the default for ChatGPT users.