OpenAI updates ChatGPT to read and analyze Chrome tabs
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a handy new update for ChatGPT: it can now read and analyze your open Chrome tabs.
This means you can ask it to compare info from different sites, break down tricky articles, or even help fill out forms, all without juggling a bunch of windows.
It's designed to make online research and multitasking way smoother.
OpenAI's GPT-Live-1.1 adds voices, language support
Alongside the tab feature, OpenAI rolled out GPT-Live-1.1 with 13 fresh AI voices and better support for languages like Hindi, French, German, and Japanese.
These upgrades are rolling out gradually and will soon be available for developers too, making ChatGPT sound more natural for users who prefer speaking in those supported languages.