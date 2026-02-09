OpenAI's ChatGPT earbuds are launching in late 2026 Technology Feb 09, 2026

OpenAI—the folks behind ChatGPT—are set to drop their first-ever hardware: smart earbuds called "Dime."

With design ties to ex-Apple legend Jony Ive, these buds aim to bring AI right into your ears, no screen needed.

The launch follows some tech hurdles with memory and chip costs, but OpenAI seems ready for the challenge.