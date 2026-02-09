OpenAI's ChatGPT earbuds are launching in late 2026
OpenAI—the folks behind ChatGPT—are set to drop their first-ever hardware: smart earbuds called "Dime."
With design ties to ex-Apple legend Jony Ive, these buds aim to bring AI right into your ears, no screen needed.
The launch follows some tech hurdles with memory and chip costs, but OpenAI seems ready for the challenge.
'Sweetpea' buds to be AI in your ears
The base Dime earbuds will focus on audio-only AI features and could arrive as early as late 2026, with wider availability may follow in 2027, but this is unconfirmed.
The goal? A hands-free gateway to its AI models that fits right into daily life.
Fun fact: insiders call the project "Sweetpea."
Other devices on the way too
Dime isn't alone—OpenAI is also cooking up other gadgets like a pen-style device and other wearables.
Expect these releases to be phased in gradually, with affordability as a priority.
As Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane put it, OpenAI's hardware is expected to arrive in 2026.