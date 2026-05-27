OPPO's new accessory lets you take selfies with rear camera

OPPO has unveiled a new accessory, the Bubble, to simplify taking selfies with rear-facing cameras. The device is similar to the recently announced Insta360 Snap but comes with some unique features. It has a thin design and offers wireless connectivity up to nearly 33 feet away. However, its compatibility with devices is somewhat limited at this point.

Device details AMOLED touchscreen and 550mAh battery The OPPO Bubble comes with a round AMOLED touchscreen and a 550mAh battery, all packed in a slim seven-millimeter thick body. Unlike some devices that charge wirelessly when attached to the back of a phone, the Bubble has to be charged through a USB-C port on its bottom. The company has not revealed how long the device's battery would last on a single charge.

Personalization options Requires magnetic case for attachment When not in use, the Bubble can show different 3D characters or you can customize it with your own wallpaper from photos/videos. To use the Bubble with an OPPO phone, a magnetic case is required as no OPPO devices come with built-in magnetic rings for accessory attachment.

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