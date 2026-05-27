OPPO's new accessory lets you take selfies with rear camera
What's the story
OPPO has unveiled a new accessory, the Bubble, to simplify taking selfies with rear-facing cameras. The device is similar to the recently announced Insta360 Snap but comes with some unique features. It has a thin design and offers wireless connectivity up to nearly 33 feet away. However, its compatibility with devices is somewhat limited at this point.
Device details
AMOLED touchscreen and 550mAh battery
The OPPO Bubble comes with a round AMOLED touchscreen and a 550mAh battery, all packed in a slim seven-millimeter thick body. Unlike some devices that charge wirelessly when attached to the back of a phone, the Bubble has to be charged through a USB-C port on its bottom. The company has not revealed how long the device's battery would last on a single charge.
Personalization options
Requires magnetic case for attachment
When not in use, the Bubble can show different 3D characters or you can customize it with your own wallpaper from photos/videos. To use the Bubble with an OPPO phone, a magnetic case is required as no OPPO devices come with built-in magnetic rings for accessory attachment.
Market availability
Compatible with limited number of OPPO devices
The OPPO Bubble is currently available in China for 499 yuan (approximately $73). However, the company has not confirmed if this innovative accessory will be launched globally. The device is compatible with a limited number of OPPO devices including the Reno 14, 15, and 16 series as well as Find X8 and X9 series through a dedicated mobile app.