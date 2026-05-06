Oxford study finds climate models miss storm timing and location
Technology
A new study says our current climate models aren't great at predicting where and when big storms or heavy rain will hit.
Researchers from Oxford found that while these models get that warmer air means more moisture, they struggle to factor in how humans are changing wind patterns, like shifts in the jet stream, which play a huge role in where rain actually falls.
October 2024 Valencia floods, 230+ deaths
This isn't just theory: the October 2024 Valencia floods showed what's at stake.
Forecasts got the storm's strength right, but missed its timing and location, leading to more than 230 deaths when a year's worth of rain fell on the streets of Valencia.
The study's authors say better models could mean earlier warnings and fewer disasters, helping protect people and cities.