Pakistan-backed hackers launch spyware attack on Indian government systems

India 's intelligence agencies have raised an alarm over a major cyber-espionage campaign by a Pakistan-linked hacker group called Transparent Tribe. The group is actively targeting government and military systems with an advanced spyware called DeskRAT. Citing top intelligence sources, News18 reported that the hacker group has significantly upgraded their capabilities this year by moving from public cloud-based delivery systems like Google Drive to dedicated private servers.

Strategy shift Hackers using official-looking emails to infiltrate systems The hackers are exploiting border tensions in Ladakh to monitor China's military movements by infiltrating critical Indian systems. They use official-looking emails, ZIP archives, and documents mimicking government notices or intelligence briefings to trick officials into installing the malicious software. The attacks are often timed with protests, security alerts, or border incidents when officials are most likely to open attachments perceived as urgent updates.

Malware function Malware operates stealthily, exfiltrating data over weeks or months Once installed, DeskRAT—a powerful remote access tool specifically targeting BOSS Linux systems—can silently browse files, copy documents, monitor activity, and exfiltrate sensitive intelligence without triggering alarms. The malware doesn't crash systems but operates stealthily to allow attackers to withdraw operational documents, strategic plans, and credentials over weeks or even months. Intelligence officials say Transparent Tribe's latest attacks are faster, stealthier, and harder to detect than before.

Tech integration AI being used to automate malware development The group has reportedly started using artificial intelligence to automate malware development, drastically reducing the time between concept and deployment. This allows them to generate new DeskRAT variants quickly and at scale, giving them a dangerous advantage over traditional cybersecurity defenses. Experts warn that automated detection and response tools will be needed to keep pace with these evolving threats.