Paralyzed Audrey Crews uses Neuralink to play games, write name
Technology
Audrey Crews, who is paralyzed, just made history by playing video games and even writing her name, using only her thoughts.
This was all thanks to a Neuralink brain implant, which aims to help people regain abilities lost to injury or disease.
The surgery reportedly happened at the University of Miami Health Center.
Robot places threads in motor cortex
Doctors used a robot to place 128 tiny threads in Audrey's motor cortex, with the implant itself about the size of a coin.
It's still experimental and has only been tried on a handful of patients so far.
Audrey shared her excitement and hope for recovery on social media, inviting others to follow along as she explores new ways to connect with digital worlds.