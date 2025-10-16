Paris climate goals could reduce extreme heat days: Study

A fresh study finds that if countries meet their Paris Agreement climate pledges, India could see 30 fewer extremely hot days every year—compared to a future where global warming hits 4°C. Globally, this kind of action could mean 57 fewer scorching days annually.

Current warming and future risks Since 2015, the world's temperature has climbed by 0.3°C, adding about 11 extra hot days each year worldwide.

India and Pakistan have seen heatwaves become two times more likely.

If warming reaches 4°C, the world could be looking at a whopping 114 hot days per year.

Regional breaks and global challenges The study points out that some places would get bigger breaks than others: Kenya might avoid up to 82 hot days a year, while Mexico could skip 77.

But even if we keep warming to around 2.6°C, extreme heat events would still be way more common—up to 35 times more likely than today.

Urgent call for action Researchers found that climate change made all of the world's major heatwaves worse.

They warn current efforts aren't enough and urge richer countries to speed up fossil fuel cuts and invest in better protections for vulnerable communities.