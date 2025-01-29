Paytm's hidden feature? How to make quick charity donations
What's the story
The digital era has made donating to charity a breeze, especially with platforms like Paytm.
If you want to contribute to a cause you care about from the comfort of your Android device, Paytm provides a super easy way to do it.
Our guide takes you through each step, from launching the app to getting that confirmation of your kind donation.
Finding the right cause
Navigate and select your charity
After signing in to your Paytm, go to "Bill Payments" and click on "View All."
Scroll down to "Other Services" and click on "Devotion" or directly search for charity donation
A list of NGOs and charitable institutions will be displayed. Select the one you want to donate to by clicking on it.
Donation details and payment
Complete your donation
After choosing a charity and clicking "Donate," enter your details and the amount you want to donate.
Select a payment method such as UPI or bank account. Follow the prompts to finalize your donation.
You'll get a confirmation and likely an email or SMS receipt, which you can use for tax deductions under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, if eligible.