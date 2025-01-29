Quick guide on how to book train tickets on Android
What's the story
The process of booking train tickets has been revolutionized by digital platforms like Paytm.
If you're an Android user, Paytm provides a seamless interface with IRCTC, letting you secure your train tickets with just a few taps on your smartphone.
Our guide breaks down the process into manageable steps, making your journey from app download to ticket confirmation as smooth as possible.
Installation
Download and install the Paytm app
If you don't have the Paytm app on your Android device yet, start by heading to the Google Play Store.
Search for "Paytm" and hit the install button.
The app is free and should download quickly, depending on your network speed.
Just make sure your device has enough storage space and a good internet connection for a smooth installation process.
Account setup
Login or create your account
After you have installed the Paytm app, open it and sign in with your existing Paytm account.
If you're new to Paytm, setting up an account is easy. You'll need to provide some basic info like your mobile number and email.
Just follow the prompts within the app to create your new account.
Ticket booking
Booking your train ticket
With your account set up, head over to the Trains section of the app.
This is where you'll enter all the essential journey details like your departure and arrival stations, date of travel, and class of service.
After clicking Search, choose from the list of available trains that match your preferences.
Verify seat availability for your selected train before moving forward.
Final steps
Completing your booking
Select a desired train, then enter your IRCTC login credentials. If you do not have an IRCTC account, you can create one at this time.
Input passenger details, and then move to payment. You can pay through credit or debit cards, UPI, net banking, or Paytm Wallet.
After payment, you will receive an email and SMS containing your ticket details and payment confirmation, ensuring your journey is hassle-free.