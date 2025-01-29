Swiggy's 'Leave at Door' is a game-changer! Here's why
What's the story
Ordering food is an integral part of our fast-paced lifestyle, and in times of Covid, ensuring contactless delivery is crucial.
Swiggy's "Leave at Door" option for Android devices makes it easy.
This tutorial guides you through the process step by step, so you can enjoy a seamless and safe delivery experience right to your doorstep, without the need for direct contact.
Setup
Setting up for no-contact delivery
To enable "Leave at Door" on Swiggy, you first need to download and install the app from the Google Play Store.
New users need to sign up using their phone number and email ID. If you are an existing user, log in with your credentials.
After logging in, you can order from a wide range of restaurants in your area.
Ordering safely
Placing your order with safety in mind
Choose your meal, and add it to the cart. Then click on checkout.
Make sure your delivery address is correct. Under delivery options, click on "Leave at Door" or "No-Contact Delivery."
You have to pay online, as cash on delivery won't be an option here.
Track your order on the app, and wait for it to arrive without any human contact.