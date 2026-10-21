Perplexity launches AI computer for Mac that keeps data private
Technology
Perplexity just launched an AI Computer for Mac that works even without internet, so your data stays private and everything runs right on your device.
If you're on a Perplexity Pro, Max, or Enterprise plan and using a supported Mac powered by Apple silicon, you can use it to handle stuff like Notes and Mail in either full local mode or a mix of local and cloud.
Uses Qwen 3.6 and PPLX Pro
The AI runs on Qwen 3.6 and PPLX Pro models, letting you do things like review notes or manage budgets across apps.
It's made for newer Mac minis with M6 or M5 Pro chips, and you'll want at least 36GB of memory for smooth performance.
To get started, just grab the latest Perplexity Mac app, install one of the supported models, pick "fully local," and you're good to go.