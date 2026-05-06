Perplexity launches 'Computer for professional finance' with Morningstar PitchBook data

Platform supports SEC traceability and subscriptions

Worried about sketchy AI answers? Perplexity's platform lets users trace every result back to original sources like Securities and Exchange Commission filings, so you know the info checks out.

Plus, finance teams can plug in their own existing data subscriptions instead of buying new ones; great news if you're at a mid-sized firm or an analyst seeking lower-cost alternatives and want to keep costs down while still getting pro-level insights.