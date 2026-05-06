Perplexity launches 'Computer for professional finance' with Morningstar PitchBook data
Perplexity, a San Francisco AI startup, just dropped Computer for Professional Finance, a platform that makes financial research way easier.
It brings together market data from big names like Morningstar and PitchBook, then layers on more than 40 live tools and 35 ready-made workflows to help with things like stock analysis and comparing companies.
Platform supports SEC traceability and subscriptions
Worried about sketchy AI answers? Perplexity's platform lets users trace every result back to original sources like Securities and Exchange Commission filings, so you know the info checks out.
Plus, finance teams can plug in their own existing data subscriptions instead of buying new ones; great news if you're at a mid-sized firm or an analyst seeking lower-cost alternatives and want to keep costs down while still getting pro-level insights.