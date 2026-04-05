Pew: One in 11 teens chatted with Character. AI, experts warn
A new Pew survey shows that about one in 11 teens have chatted with Character. AI, a platform where you can talk to AI versions of celebrities or even fictional characters like Draco Malfoy.
While these chatbots can feel like fun companions, experts say they might also be addictive and could impact mental health and social skills.
Chatbots offer privacy, raise training concerns
Teens are drawn to the privacy and comfort chatbots offer, but companies may use conversations to train their AI.
Some, like Quentin, found support through these bots; others struggled to cut back on usage.
Co-director of the Winston Center on Technology and Brain Development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Mitch Prinstein warns parents that if they're worried about social media time now, "If you think your child is not talking to chatbot companions, you're probably wrong."
As legal debates over tech's impact on youth continue, experts urge caution: these bots can help with loneliness but may also cause emotional harm if overused.