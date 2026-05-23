PGIMER builds AI tool detecting gallbladder cancer from ultrasound images
Technology
PGIMER has built an artificial intelligence tool that can detect gallbladder cancer from ultrasound images, even in places where radiologists are scarce.
Led by Dr. Pankaj Gupta, the app scans multiple images, highlights suspicious areas, and gives a confidence score to help doctors make decisions.
Tested in 4 north Indian hospitals
This tool was tested in four north Indian hospitals and is being shared free of cost with hospitals of national importance that have requested access.
With India making up 10% of global gallbladder cancer cases, and north Indian women facing especially high risk, the app aims to bring quicker diagnosis to regions that need it most.