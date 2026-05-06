PhonePe launches AI tool helping SMBs set up payment gateways

PhonePe automates payment integration tasks

The tool uses smart AI coding assistants and PhonePe's own Integration Intelligence to automate the tricky parts, like debugging and handling errors.

PhonePe CTO Rahul Chari calls this a big step forward: "By layering our proprietary Integration Intelligence on top of AI coding assistants, we've created an agent that doesn't just generate code, it understands payments."

The goal? Help small businesses skip the usual tech headaches so they can start earning sooner.