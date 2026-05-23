Physical Review D study proposes theory that challenges dark matter
A new study is appearing in the July edition of Physical Review D, with a preprint available on arXiv, and it's shaking up how we think about galaxies.
Instead of relying on the decades-old idea that mysterious dark matter explains why galaxies spin the way they do, researchers have come up with a fresh theory that might make dark matter unnecessary altogether.
Model combines general relativity and MOND
This approach blends Einstein's general relativity with MOND, a model from 1983 that tried to explain galaxy rotations without dark matter.
The new framework suggests that matter curves and expands space-time, and it's already been tested against real astronomical data.
It manages to explain those weird rotation patterns using simple geometry, all while keeping Einstein's predictions intact for things like Mercury's orbit.
Opens new research into cosmic evolution
If this theory holds up, it could mean a huge shift in how scientists understand the universe, moving away from speculative stuff like dark matter and toward more physics-based explanations.
It also opens doors for new research into cosmic evolution.