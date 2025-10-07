Physics Nobel for proving quantum mechanics works on visible circuits
John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis just won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for showing that quantum mechanics isn't just for tiny atoms—it works on electrical circuits you can actually see.
Their experiments from the 1980s proved things like quantum tunneling and energy levels happen even in chip-sized devices.
Their work was the first to confirm that weird quantum effects show up in big systems, not just at the atomic scale.
By isolating superconducting circuits, they measured energy states exactly as theory predicted—opening up new ways to explore physics.
These discoveries laid the groundwork for superconducting qubits—the building blocks of today's quantum computers.
As highlighted by the Nobel Committee during this International Year of Quantum Physics, their breakthrough is powering advances in cryptography, ultra-sensitive sensors, and next-gen computing that could change how we use technology.