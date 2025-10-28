Pinterest's new AI features transform how you discover outfits

Pinterest is bringing a major transformation in its user experience with the introduction of AI -powered features. The new capabilities, "Styled for you" and "Boards made for you," are designed to make the platform more personalized and intuitive. The company is currently testing these features in the US and Canada, with plans for a global rollout over the next few months.

Personalized styling 'Styled for you' feature The "Styled for you" feature is like having a personal stylist on Pinterest. It lets users mix and match different clothing items and accessories to create new outfits that suit their style. By tapping an item in the collage, users can swipe through AI-recommended saved pins for more mixing and matching options. This feature is all about making outfit creation more fun and personalized.

Curated content 'Boards made for you' feature The "Boards made for you" feature is all about curating content based on a mix of editorial curation and AI-powered recommendations. These boards will include trending styles, weekly outfit inspiration, and shoppable content. They will appear in users' home feeds and inboxes, making it easier to discover new trends and shop for them directly from Pinterest.

AI evolution Evolution of Pinterest boards Pinterest has been on an AI journey for some time now, with features like AI-driven recommendations and visual search already in place. The new features are part of the company's plan to evolve Pinterest boards from simple organizational tools into a more personalized way to explore, shop, and find outfit inspiration. This move also fits with CEO Bill Ready's vision of making Pinterest an "AI-enabled shopping assistant."