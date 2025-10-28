Next Article
Google and NextEra get federal nod to restart nuclear plant
Technology
Google and NextEra Energy are bringing the Duane Arnold Energy Center back to life after it was shut down in 2020 following damage from a severe windstorm (derecho).
If all goes as planned, this nearly 600-megawatt plant will be powering up again by early 2029.
Restarting Duane Arnold is a big deal—it's one of the first times a US nuclear plant is getting a second chance.
The move just got key federal approvals, but there's still work ahead, like renewing licenses and waiting on delayed equipment.
Some environmental groups worry about safety risks with an older plant, but for Google and others, it's about meeting the huge energy needs of data centers and AI tech that keep growing every year.