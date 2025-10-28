Meta, TikTok to comply with Australia's under-16 social media ban

Tech giants Meta and TikTok have agreed to comply with Australia's new law banning social media platforms from allowing users under the age of 16. The law will come into effect on December 10. However, both companies have warned that enforcing these regulations could be a major challenge. The move comes as part of global efforts to tackle the dangers posed by social media .

Compliance commitment TikTok warns of unintended consequences Ella Woods-Joyce, TikTok's Australia policy lead, told a Senate hearing on Tuesday that the company will comply with the law and meet its legislative obligations. However, she also warned that the "blunt" age ban could have unintended consequences. "Experts believe a ban will push younger people into darker corners of the Internet where protections don't exist," Woods-Joyce said.

Removal hurdles Meta working to remove underage users Mia Garlick, Meta's policy director, said the company is working to remove hundreds of thousands of users under 16 by the December 10 deadline. However, she admitted that identifying and removing these accounts poses "significant new engineering and age assurance challenges." Despite these hurdles, Garlick stressed that their goal is compliance with the law and removal of those under 16.

Enforcement guidelines Social media companies could face hefty fines for violating laws Officials have clarified that social media companies won't have to verify the ages of all users. However, they must take "reasonable steps" to detect and deactivate underage ones. Companies found violating these laws could face fines up to AU$49.5 million ($32 million). The ban has drawn criticism from tech companies who have called it "vague," "problematic," and "rushed."