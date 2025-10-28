X is fixing bug that's hiding posts from your followers Technology Oct 28, 2025

Elon Musk just admitted there's a bug in X's (formerly Twitter) "For You" feed that's been hiding posts from people you actually follow. He says a fix is on the way.

Plus, X is rolling out an update to the "Following" tab—soon you'll get to pick if you want every post from who you follow, or just the highlights.