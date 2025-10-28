Next Article
X is fixing bug that's hiding posts from your followers
Technology
Elon Musk just admitted there's a bug in X's (formerly Twitter) "For You" feed that's been hiding posts from people you actually follow. He says a fix is on the way.
Plus, X is rolling out an update to the "Following" tab—soon you'll get to pick if you want every post from who you follow, or just the highlights.
Grok will soon be in charge of your feed
In about a month, Grok—the platform's own AI chatbot—will take over recommending what shows up in your feed, though delays are possible.
Grok will scan 100 million+ posts daily to match content with your interests and help boost smaller creators' visibility.
The goal: make scrolling on X more relevant for everyone.