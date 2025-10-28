SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 28 Starlink satellites, marks 137th mission

Successful landing

Successful landing of Falcon 9's 1st stage

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth as planned, landing in the Pacific Ocean on SpaceX drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You." This was the 17th flight for this particular booster, which is designated as 1082. Meanwhile, the upper stage of the rocket continued its journey toward low Earth orbit (LEO) with the 28 Starlink satellites onboard.