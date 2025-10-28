iPhone 18 series to arrive in staggered manner
Apple's next iPhones are getting a staggered release—expect the iPhone 18 Pro models and a new Air variant in September 2026, while the regular iPhone 18 and 18e will land in early 2027.
This is a change from Apple's usual all-at-once launch style.
What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro models
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to pack a powerful 48MP camera with variable aperture and periscope zoom, giving you more creative control like a DSLR.
Expect under-display Face ID (so, no big notch), OLED screens similar in size to previous Pro models, and even a semi-transparent back to show off some internals.
The Pro models and Fold will run on Apple's speedy new A20 chip for better performance and battery life.
Apple might want to outshine Android flagships
With these upgrades, it seems Apple is aiming to outshine Android flagships—especially on camera tech and display features.
If you're into top-tier specs or just want the latest design twists, this next generation might be worth keeping an eye on.