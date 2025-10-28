iPhone 18 series to arrive in staggered manner

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro models

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to pack a powerful 48MP camera with variable aperture and periscope zoom, giving you more creative control like a DSLR.

Expect under-display Face ID (so, no big notch), OLED screens similar in size to previous Pro models, and even a semi-transparent back to show off some internals.

The Pro models and Fold will run on Apple's speedy new A20 chip for better performance and battery life.