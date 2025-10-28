OpenAI makes ChatGPT Go free for Indians for 1 year
OpenAI is offering users in India free access to ChatGPT Go plan for one year, starting next week. The offer will be effective from November 4 and coincide with the company's first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. The move comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to grow its user base in India, which is its second-largest market globally.
ChatGPT Go was launched in India in August
Launched in India in August, ChatGPT Go is a paid plan that gives users a premium AI experience. It comes with higher message limits, increased daily image generation and uploads, longer memory for more personalized responses. The service was initially priced at ₹399 per month but will now be available free of charge for Indian users for a year.
OpenAI's India-first commitment
Nick Turley, OpenAI's VP and Head of ChatGPT, said the adoption and creativity from Indian users since launching ChatGPT Go has been inspiring. He added that the company is making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India access and benefit from advanced AI. The move comes as part of OpenAI's India-first commitment and supports the government's IndiaAI Mission.
OpenAI's expansion plans in India
OpenAI is also working with edtech platforms, civil society organizations, and government initiatives to drive the adoption of AI tools in India. The company has announced plans to set up offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru, following a similar move by rival Anthropic. These steps indicate OpenAI's aggressive expansion strategy in one of its fastest-growing markets.