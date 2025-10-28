Microsoft's next Xbox will play every game you've ever bought

Microsoft 's next-generation Xbox console is set to be a "premium" gaming experience. As per reports, the new system will run a full version of Windows with a TV-optimized, console-style interface on top. This design is similar to the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X devices, which offer an "Xbox Full Screen Experience." The upcoming console will also support games from rival platforms like Sony PlayStation and Steam.

Game compatibility Access to PlayStation's PC titles The next-gen Xbox will be able to run any game that works on Windows, giving players access to decades of content on a single device. This includes PlayStation's PC titles like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and Spider-Man purchased via Steam or Epic Games. You can also play World of Warcraft through Battle.net on the new console.

Game support Backward-compatible games from Xbox Series X|S The new Xbox will also run all games available on the Xbox Series X|S library, including backward-compatible titles from OG Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. It will launch seamlessly via the Xbox launcher's library. Although developers may continue supporting the current development environment for a few years after launch, more games will eventually get native versions for this next-gen console.