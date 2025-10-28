Next Article
Google is going nuclear to power AI
Technology
Google just announced it's partnering with NextEra Energy to restart the Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa, which has been shut since 2020.
The goal? To help fuel Google's growing AI and cloud services with clean, carbon-free electricity when the plant comes back online by 2029.
Google signed a 25-year agreement
Google signed a 25-year agreement to purchase power from the revived plant, and NextEra will take full ownership.
With data centers expected to use way more electricity by 2030, Google (and even Microsoft) are betting big on nuclear energy to keep up with AI demand—making clean power a major part of tech's future.