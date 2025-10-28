AI200 and AI250 chips will be available in 2026 and 2027, respectively

Qualcomm takes on NVIDIA and AMD with new AI chips

By Mudit Dube Oct 28, 2025

Qualcomm has announced its entry into the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market with two new products, the AI200 and AI250. The move pits the semiconductor giant against NVIDIA and AMD in a high-stakes race for dominance in powering data centers. The new chips will be available in liquid-cooled server racks, which help cloud service providers save on operational costs. Following the announcement of these chips, shares in Qualcomm surged 11% to close at $187.68 on Monday.