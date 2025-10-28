ChatGPT Go will be free in India starting November 4
Starting November 4, OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go free for everyone in India.
This move is part of their push to connect with more Indian users—India is now OpenAI's second-biggest market after the US.
The decision comes as other tech giants like Perplexity and Google are also rolling out similar offers.
OpenAI is also building data centers in India
ChatGPT Go first launched in August with a ₹399 monthly fee, and since then, paid subscriptions have more than doubled in India.
With the new free access, users get perks like higher message limits, more daily image generations, and better memory for personalized chats.
OpenAI is also in talks with local companies Yotta and Sify to build data centers under its Stargate project—showing they're serious about boosting digital infrastructure here.
As Nick Turley from OpenAI put it, the goal is to help more people across India access and benefit from advanced AI.