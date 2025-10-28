ChatGPT Go will be free in India starting November 4

OpenAI is also building data centers in India

ChatGPT Go first launched in August with a ₹399 monthly fee, and since then, paid subscriptions have more than doubled in India.

With the new free access, users get perks like higher message limits, more daily image generations, and better memory for personalized chats.

OpenAI is also in talks with local companies Yotta and Sify to build data centers under its Stargate project—showing they're serious about boosting digital infrastructure here.

As Nick Turley from OpenAI put it, the goal is to help more people across India access and benefit from advanced AI.