Pittsburgh airport deploys Skild AI robot for air quality patrol
Pittsburgh International Airport just got a tech upgrade: AI-powered, four-legged robots are now on patrol.
Powered by Skild AI software, one robot had already started working on October 14, 2026, using environmental sensors to check air quality and send real-time updates to airport staff, while the rest will be introduced in phases.
The goal: make the airport safer and cleaner for everyone.
Robots to track crowds and spills
Right now, the robots focus on monitoring air quality, but they'll soon help custodial teams spot spills or overflowing trash bins.
They're also set to track crowd congestion and could eventually handle jobs like detecting airborne threats or even delivering food, part of Pittsburgh International Airport's xBridge innovation program, which has seen the airport collaborate with dozens of tech firms to innovate in the travel hub.