PM Modi launches 'Mumbai One' app: How it transforms commuting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 'Mumbai One' app, India's first integrated mobility platform. The app combines services of Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3 and 7, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, and Mumbai Suburban Railways. It also brings bus networks of BEST, Thane Municipal Transport, Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai Transport. The initiative is part of a larger mission by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to enable travel within MMR in under 59 minutes.

User benefits Key features of the app The Mumbai One app is a major step toward improving the commuter experience. It offers a unified platform for planning, booking, and traveling with just one QR code. This eliminates the need for multiple apps or tickets and supports cashless transactions. The app also provides real-time travel updates like train/bus delays, alternative routes, and estimated arrival times to ensure passengers are always informed about their journey status.

app capabilities Map-based interface and SOS feature The Mumbai One app also offers a map-based interface showing nearby stations, tourist attractions, and key landmarks. To ensure passenger safety, it has an SOS feature for emergencies. The app supports digital ticketing across multiple transport systems and offers a single dynamic ticket for trips that combine Metro, train, and bus travel. This will make switching between different modes of transport during a single journey easier than ever before.

Digital integration Aligning with Digital India vision The launch of the Mumbai One app also aligns with PM Modi's Digital India vision. It provides a technology-driven solution to improve citizens' everyday lives. By digitally integrating multiple transport systems, the app promises shorter travel times, improved accessibility, and greater convenience for millions of daily travelers. The initiative is expected to reduce congestion and promote sustainable travel options across the city.