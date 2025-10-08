Next Article
Windows 11 can now show notifications on secondary screens
Technology
Microsoft dropped a fresh Windows 11 update (KB5065789) in late September 2025, and it's a real boost if you use more than one screen.
Now, you can finally open the notification center from any monitor—not just your main one—making multitasking smoother and less annoying.
How to install the latest update
This update also polishes up File Explorer, the desktop, passkeys, and Narrator, all aimed at making Windows 11 feel a bit more seamless.
To try it out, just head to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates, and install KB5065789 when it pops up.