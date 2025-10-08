How 'OnceMore' app gained 1 million users in just 42 hours
OnceMore, a new AI-powered entertainment platform, just crossed one million users and nearly two million visitors within 42 hours of its launch.
The secret? An interactive campaign tied to the Telugu film They Call Him OG, where fans unlocked digital comics and played themed games—making the launch feel more like an event than an app drop.
What is OnceMore?
OnceMore lets fans score personalized, AI-driven experiences and exclusive rewards like signed comic books.
It's built for studios, artists, and sports teams who want to connect with fans in fresh ways.
The startup is led by Akash Mamidi (who knows both AI and entertainment) and recently secured pre-seed funding from Unshackled Ventures.
What's next for OnceMore?
The team plans to roll out digital characters and new AI tools to speed up content creation.
With partnerships already in place with big entertainment brands, OnceMore is aiming for more launches in 2026.
As AI-driven media takes off globally, platforms like this could totally change how fans interact with their favorite stars and stories.