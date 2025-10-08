How 'OnceMore' app gained 1 million users in just 42 hours Technology Oct 08, 2025

OnceMore, a new AI-powered entertainment platform, just crossed one million users and nearly two million visitors within 42 hours of its launch.

The secret? An interactive campaign tied to the Telugu film They Call Him OG, where fans unlocked digital comics and played themed games—making the launch feel more like an event than an app drop.