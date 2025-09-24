Pornhub blocks access to site for Arizona users

Concerns about privacy and data

Pornhub says the law won't work as intended, pointing to an 80% traffic drop in Louisiana after a similar rule—which just sent people to sketchier sites.

The law also implies that parents can receive fines and puts big demands on websites.

While it aims to protect kids online, there are inferred worries about privacy and what happens with all that personal data.

This is part of a bigger national push that's trying to balance child safety with digital rights and privacy concerns.