Pornhub blocks access to site for Arizona users
Pornhub has shut off access for Arizona users as a new law takes effect on September 26, 2025.
The new law requires adult sites to verify everyone is at least 18 using government ID, credit card, or uploading a photo of themselves.
Sites that don't comply face hefty fines—up to $10,000 per day and $250,000 to parents if minors slip through.
Concerns about privacy and data
Pornhub says the law won't work as intended, pointing to an 80% traffic drop in Louisiana after a similar rule—which just sent people to sketchier sites.
The law also implies that parents can receive fines and puts big demands on websites.
While it aims to protect kids online, there are inferred worries about privacy and what happens with all that personal data.
This is part of a bigger national push that's trying to balance child safety with digital rights and privacy concerns.