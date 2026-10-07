Adult Apple users can now access Pornhub in Australia
What's the story
Pornhub has made a comeback in Australia after a months-long hiatus due to age verification laws. However, the site's access is currently limited to adults who use Apple devices and have successfully verified their age via Apple's Australian age-verification process. The move comes after Pornhub's parent company Aylo announced the restoration of services for "eligible adult users in Australia."
Market withdrawal
Why Pornhub exited Australia in March
In March, Pornhub had exited the Australian market over new laws mandating users to prove their age for accessing adult content.
The company had argued that these regulations would not protect children but instead create privacy-related issues and expose them to content on non-compliant platforms.
The law was part of Australia's efforts to shield children from harmful online content and impose fines on platforms violating these rules.
Privacy concerns
Aylo's take on device-based age verification
Aylo has defended its decision to return to Australia, saying Apple has "set a benchmark" by introducing default child safety features on all devices.
The company believes this approach makes "every phone or tablet kid-safe as a starting point."
Aylo's VP of brand and community Alex Kekesi said they have for years advocated for device-based age verification as the most effective way to keep minors away from inappropriate content online without compromising privacy.
Verification details
How age verification works for Apple users
For Australians using Apple devices, age verification can be done through a credit card, passport, driver's license or government-issued ID.
Kekesi said this method of default child safety features on devices means adults don't have to share unnecessary personal information with multiple apps and websites.
It also reduces the effectiveness of virtual private networks (VPNs) used to bypass age-verification technologies.