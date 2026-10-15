Pragya Misra: AI should deliver results, Cars24 regained nearly 12%
At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, OpenAI's head of public policy and strategy for India, Pragya Misra, shared that AI's next big step is actually making a difference, not just experimenting for the sake of it.
She pointed out how Cars24 used OpenAI tools to reconnect with customers and managed to bring back nearly 12% of lost sellers, showing that focused AI can deliver real results.
OpenAI promotes affordable safe AI
Misra highlighted how aligning AI projects with business goals pays off, like when a healthcare company built its own CRM using OpenAI's Codex and saved money.
She also said OpenAI is working to make advanced AI affordable and safe for all, offering lower service costs and secure data options in India through Amazon Web Services.
The goal? Make sure benefits from powerful AI reach everyone, not just a few big players.