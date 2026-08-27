iPhone 18 Pro may witness a price hike in India
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for its next big hardware event on September 9, with the new iPhone series likely to take center stage. While the company hasn't officially confirmed the products, strong indications suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be unveiled. The long-rumored foldable iPhone Ultra may also make its debut at this event. According to leaks, the Indian market may witness a price hike for the iPhone 18 Pro series this year.
Information
iPhone 18 Pro may see ₹5,000 price hike in India
The price increase will be mainly due to rising memory and storage costs. The base model of the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to be priced at ₹139,900 in India, around ₹5,000 more than its predecessor. The 256GB variant could cost ₹144,900.
Premium pricing
iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost up to ₹159,900
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be priced between ₹154,900 and ₹159,900 in India.
This significant increase is attributed to the rising costs of memory components such as DRAM and flash storage. These have become more expensive due to competition for memory chips from AI data centers.
However, it's unclear how much of this cost Apple will pass on to consumers.
Foldable launch
Foldable iPhone Ultra might be priced between ₹189,900 and ₹209,900
Apple is also rumored to be launching its foldable iPhone, possibly under the iPhone Ultra brand.
The device could be priced between ₹189,900 and ₹209,900 in India. High storage variants are expected to cost over ₹230,000.
While Apple hasn't confirmed the price or name of this device yet, it's likely to be around $1,399 in the US market.