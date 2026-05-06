Princeton-led team finds 'CRASH clock' indicates 2.8-day collision risk

May 2025 saw over 11,700 satellites

As of May 2025, there were over 11,700 active satellites orbiting Earth—a 485% jump since 2018, mostly thanks to mega-constellations like Starlink.

With so many satellites up there (Starlink alone dodges potential collisions every couple of minutes), the risk of accidents and space debris is higher than ever, which could mess with everything from GPS to internet connections.