PSLV-C62 mission: India kicks off 2026 with a big space launch
India's first space launch of 2026 is happening on January 12, with the PSLV-C62 rocket lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The main job? Delivering the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite and 15 other satellites—including one from Spain that's all about testing re-entry tech.
It's another sign that India is stepping up its game in global space technology.
What makes this mission special
This marks the 64th flight for the PSLV and NewSpace India Limited's ninth dedicated commercial launch.
The Spanish Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) will actually return to Earth after its work—splashing down in the South Pacific—which is a cool step toward future re-entry systems.
Beyond boosting India's Earth observation abilities, this mission also shows how international teamwork is shaping tomorrow's space tech.