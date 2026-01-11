PSLV-C62 mission: India kicks off 2026 with a big space launch Technology Jan 11, 2026

India's first space launch of 2026 is happening on January 12, with the PSLV-C62 rocket lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The main job? Delivering the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite and 15 other satellites—including one from Spain that's all about testing re-entry tech.

It's another sign that India is stepping up its game in global space technology.