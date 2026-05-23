Punjab Police warns of WhatsApp CJP scam risking bank details
Heads up: Punjab Police is warning everyone about a scam using fake WhatsApp links that claim to give you membership in the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
If you click, scammers could hack your phone and grab sensitive information, including your bank details.
Ludhiana Police also wants people to report any shady activity right away.
Scammers exploit CJP's viral 19 million following
The Cockroach Janata Party, started by Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke, blew up online with over 19 million Instagram followers in just a week. Its funny takes on unemployment and education got tons of attention.
Now, scammers are taking advantage of this buzz by spreading dangerous links that can access your phone and financial accounts.
Stay sharp. Don't share personal information through random links!