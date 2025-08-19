Rare 'Black Moon' to occur on August 23
Heads up, sky-watchers!
On August 23, 2025, a rare "Black Moon" will occur—the third new moon in a season that gets four. This only happens about once every 33 months.
The new moon peaks at 2:06am EDT (06:06 GMT) in Leo, but you won't actually see the moon itself since it lines up almost exactly with the sun.
What is a Black Moon?
A Black Moon is a new moon that's totally invisible from Earth because its lit side faces away from us.
Sometimes it means the second new moon in one month, but this time it's the third new moon out of four in one season.
Perfect for stargazing or catching deep-sky sights
Even though you can't spot the Black Moon itself, its absence makes for extra-dark skies—perfect for stargazing or catching deep-sky sights like the Milky Way's bright core.
For a cool follow-up, look west about half an hour after sunset on August 24 or 25 to catch the first thin crescent of the returning moon.