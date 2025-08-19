Rare 'Black Moon' to occur on August 23 Technology Aug 19, 2025

Heads up, sky-watchers!

On August 23, 2025, a rare "Black Moon" will occur—the third new moon in a season that gets four. This only happens about once every 33 months.

The new moon peaks at 2:06am EDT (06:06 GMT) in Leo, but you won't actually see the moon itself since it lines up almost exactly with the sun.